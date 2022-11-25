(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 25)

This is a belated move, but it is the right one. This year, 22.4 percent of homeowners in Seoul are subject to the comprehensive real estate tax, which clearly illustrates the problems with the scheme originally designed to affect only a small number of rich people. Complaints from angry homeowners who cannot afford to pay the tax are on the rise. Worse, the toxic mix of rising interest rates and the housing market hit by a downturn is hitting homeowners in their 30s and 40s, who took out loans to buy houses.