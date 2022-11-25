(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)

The PPP's change of stance was made amid growing public calls for an investigation by the National Assembly. It was also prompted by the bereaved families calling for the truth about what led to the police's failure to prevent the disaster. The police have come under severe criticism for their total disregard for public safety despite a series of emergency calls from partygoers throughout the night, even hours before the disaster. It is doubtful if the police can get to the bottom of their own negligence of duty.