Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Captain Son does best despite facial injury in match against Uruguay (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Donga Ilbo)
-- Masked Son plays in match against Uruguay, results in scoreless draw (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors trace transaction history of Lee Jae-myung, his family (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike raises concerns of factory shutdown (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw in first match (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw in first match (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't likely to step in on truckers' strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK hikes policy rate by quarter point, lowers 2023 growth projection to 1.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Assembly probe into Itaewon tragedy starts with jostling (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK flags growth, credit fears as it reins in interest rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- BOK lowers 2023 growth outlook to 1.7% (Korea Times)
