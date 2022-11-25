Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Captain Son does best despite facial injury in match against Uruguay (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Donga Ilbo)

-- Masked Son plays in match against Uruguay, results in scoreless draw (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutors trace transaction history of Lee Jae-myung, his family (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Truckers' strike raises concerns of factory shutdown (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw in first match (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw in first match (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't likely to step in on truckers' strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK hikes policy rate by quarter point, lowers 2023 growth projection to 1.7 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

