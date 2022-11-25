Seoul shares open lower amid lingering recession concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Friday, as traders took a wait-and-see stance amid persistent uncertainties over monetary tightening and global economic outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 6.5 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,434.83 as of 9:15 a.m.
While traders are increasingly looking to less aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation data shows signs of slowing, upward momentum in global stock markets is lacking. China's worsening COVID-19 situation is adding to concerns.
On Thursday, the Bank of Korea delivered a 25-basis point rate hike to tamp down high inflation. The U.S. market was closed for Thanksgiving overnight.
In Seoul, most large cap shares got off to a weak start.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.81 percent and SK hynix also declined 0.46 percent. Major chemical firm LG Chem also lost 1.1 percent.
Portal operator Naver shed 0.27 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution traded flat.
Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, rose 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading hands at 1,333.10 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
Truck drivers set to go on nationwide strike
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(World Cup) S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play