The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 November 25, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.48 3.45
2-M 3.73 3.72
3-M 4.06 4.06
6-M 4.65 4.66
12-M 4.94 5.04
