Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play
AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- South Korea held the favored Uruguay to a scoreless draw to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday, thanks to a combination of stingy defense and a bit of luck.
Uruguay, ranked 14th, struck the goal post twice in the teams' first Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, as the sides each took a point from a tightly-contested match.
-----------------
Emergency monitoring officers quizzed over Itaewon crowd crush
SEOUL -- Police brought in two emergency monitoring officers for questioning Friday as part of their widening investigation into the bungled response to the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Former senior emergency monitoring officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA), Ryu Mi-jin, appeared before a special investigation team in western Seoul as a suspect. She has been booked on a dereliction-of-duty charge.
-----------------
Yoon warns of using executive order to force striking truckers to return to work
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol warned the government could use an executive order to force striking truckers to return to work.
Yoon issued the warning in a Facebook post late Thursday night after thousands of members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, under the wing of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, launched a nationwide strike to demand the extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages.
-----------------
S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will cremate the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near the inter-Korean border in July, as there has been no response from Pyongyang on the offer of returning it.
The unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs sought to notify the North of its plan to return the body and had set a deadline of Nov. 24 for Pyongyang to respond.
-----------------
N. Korea holds national conference of security officers for socialist system
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a five-day national conference of the country's officers in charge of security and counterintelligence affairs, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday, in an apparent move to rally internal loyalty.
The 5th Conference of Security Officers opened in Pyongyang on Saturday "to firmly guarantee" the development of the ruling Workers' Party by strengthening its security organ, according to an English-language report carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
SEOUL -- A song with a Korean title that roughly translates as "Wild Flower Play" will be the main track of the first individual album from K-pop group BTS' leader RM, the band's agency said Friday.
The rapper will drop the album "Indigo" next Friday to become the third BTS member to debut as a soloist.
"Wild Flower Play" carries the rapper's wish to live just like a calm wild flower, not a flame that is flamboyant but disappears in an instant, according to Big Hit Music.
------------------
(Yonhap Interview) K-pop, Korean tech prowess could be useful tools against unprecedented food crisis: WFP official
SEOUL -- South Korea can and should do more to help resolve the unprecedented level of the global food crisis by maximizing its experiences, cultural influence and advanced technology, a senior official of the U.N. food agency has said.
Brian Lander, the deputy director at the emergency operations division of the World Food Program (WFP), made the remarks in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on Wednesday when he raised an alarm over the worsening food insecurity emanating from the prolonged war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
