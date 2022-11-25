Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will cremate the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near the inter-Korean border in July, as there has been no response from Pyongyang on the offer of returning it.
The unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs sought to notify the North of its plan to return the body and had set a deadline of Nov. 24 for Pyongyang to respond.
------------
S. Korea's unification ministry expresses strong regret over 'deplorable' statement by N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL -- The South Korean government voiced strong regret Thursday over biting criticism of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration by the North Korean leader's sister, describing it as "deplorable."
"We consider it very deplorable that Vice Director Kim Yo-jong criticized the leader of our country with vulgar language today without showing even the most basic level of courtesy," the unification ministry said.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea releases booklet with details on Yoon's 'audacious plan'
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it will create a "strategic environment" for North Korea to return to the negotiating table in a booklet detailing the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's stated "audacious" proposal designed to help Pyongyang improve its economy in exchange for denuclearization.
The government will also provide support for eventually "normalizing" diplomatic ties between the North and the United States, according to the booklet released earlier in the day.
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources