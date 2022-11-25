Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea holds national conference of security officers for socialist system
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a five-day national conference of the country's officers in charge of security and counterintelligence affairs, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday, in an apparent move to rally internal loyalty.
The 5th Conference of Security Officers opened in Pyongyang on Saturday "to firmly guarantee" the development of the ruling Workers' Party by strengthening its security organ, according to an English-language report carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday lashed out at South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration for seeking more independent sanctions on Pyongyang, calling it a "faithful dog" to Washington.
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, harshly criticized the South for labeling the North's military exercise as a "provocation" and pushing to slap additional sanctions on Pyongyang.
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un bristled Tuesday at this week's U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, accusing the council of applying "double standards."
In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo-jong took issue with the council's open meeting held on Monday (New York time) to discuss the North's launch of a Hwasong-17 ICBM on Friday.
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign minister on Monday voiced "strong regret" over the head of the United Nations' condemnation of Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, according to its state media.
On Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea's firing of an ICBM earlier that day and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop further provocative actions.
