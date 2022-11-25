Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 25, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 21 -- N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch

22 -- N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch

23 -- S. Korean defense chief calls on China to play 'constructive' role over N.K. threats

24 -- N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang

25 -- S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence

N. Korea holds national conference of security officers for socialist system
