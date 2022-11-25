KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 85,100 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 771,000 UP 7,000
SK ie technology 68,300 UP 5,500
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 3,000
Kogas 34,900 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,550 DN 150
Hanwha 28,300 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,800 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 200
KIA CORP. 65,400 DN 500
LS 74,700 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 0
GC Corp 134,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 23,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 61,000 DN 400
KPIC 160,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 29,700 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,590 DN 30
SKC 110,500 UP 500
Ottogi 449,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,540 UP 20
DongwonInd 245,000 0
SLCORP 28,350 DN 100
Yuhan 57,700 DN 800
Meritz Insurance 44,400 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,500 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,550 DN 500
HITEJINRO 26,000 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 92,300 UP 1,600
DOOSAN 97,800 DN 2,700
DL 70,100 DN 700
HYBE 139,000 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 571,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 40,700 0
kakaopay 56,600 DN 400
K Car 12,950 DN 300
F&F 146,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 44,800 UP 350
