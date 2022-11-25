KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKSQUARE 37,100 DN 350
Daesang 21,100 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,150 DN 15
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 50
AmoreG 30,800 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 166,000 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 223,500 DN 500
Boryung 10,700 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 UP 300
KAL 25,050 0
TaekwangInd 745,000 DN 4,000
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 500
LG Corp. 85,000 UP 800
SSANGYONGCNE 6,010 DN 30
Daewoong 20,000 DN 350
Nongshim 321,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 45,550 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,600 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 392,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,035 UP 5
KEPCO KPS 34,750 DN 150
LG H&H 613,000 DN 11,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,300 DN 1,300
COSMAX 58,700 0
NCsoft 453,000 DN 6,500
LGCHEM 721,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 63,100 0
LGELECTRONICS 89,700 DN 800
LG Display 14,650 UP 50
NAVER 185,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,350 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,200 UP 200
Celltrion 175,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 56,100 DN 1,300
SK 210,000 UP 2,000
Hanon Systems 8,600 DN 30
Doosan Enerbility 16,950 DN 200
(MORE)
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources