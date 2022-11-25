KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Doosanfc 35,800 UP 50
KIWOOM 91,300 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 24,100 DN 200
DWEC 4,900 DN 10
HDSINFRA 8,310 UP 390
DSME 19,400 UP 150
KCC 238,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 72,100 DN 700
ORION 114,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,000 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 DN 100
BGF Retail 205,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 91,300 DN 700
HDC-OP 11,150 0
HYOSUNG TNC 359,500 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 402,000 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 12,050 UP 100
SKBS 81,600 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 DN 100
KakaoBank 26,400 UP 600
Hyosung 74,400 UP 100
LOTTE 31,850 UP 50
GCH Corp 17,200 DN 200
LotteChilsung 151,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,900 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 295,500 UP 6,000
DB INSURANCE 60,500 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 5,650 DN 50
HtlShilla 70,400 DN 500
Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 134,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 78,200 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,600 DN 400
MS IND 17,550 DN 350
OCI 97,700 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 60,000 UP 400
KorZinc 657,000 UP 40,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 0
HyundaiMipoDock 89,900 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 32,600 UP 350
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources