November 25, 2022

S-Oil 87,700 UP 600
LG Innotek 299,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 1,500
HMM 21,650 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 58,900 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0
Mobis 209,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,500 DN 600
S-1 64,700 DN 300
ZINUS 31,600 UP 150
Hanchem 208,500 0
DWS 47,850 UP 1,050
KEPCO 20,150 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,220 UP 80
SKTelecom 50,000 0
HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 23,000 DN 500
Handsome 26,000 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,900 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 11,850 DN 50
COWAY 58,000 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,600 UP 400
IBK 11,050 0
DONGSUH 21,550 DN 200
SamsungEng 25,100 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,190 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,150 0
KT 37,100 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23900 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 10,950 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 200
KT&G 96,500 UP 1,300
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,700 0
KIH 57,300 DN 200
