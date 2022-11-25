KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-Oil 87,700 UP 600
LG Innotek 299,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 1,500
HMM 21,650 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 58,900 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 0
Mobis 209,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,500 DN 600
S-1 64,700 DN 300
ZINUS 31,600 UP 150
Hanchem 208,500 0
DWS 47,850 UP 1,050
KEPCO 20,150 UP 300
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,220 UP 80
SKTelecom 50,000 0
HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 23,000 DN 500
Handsome 26,000 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,900 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 11,850 DN 50
COWAY 58,000 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,600 UP 400
IBK 11,050 0
DONGSUH 21,550 DN 200
SamsungEng 25,100 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,190 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,150 0
KT 37,100 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23900 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 10,950 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 UP 200
KT&G 96,500 UP 1,300
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,700 0
KIH 57,300 DN 200
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources