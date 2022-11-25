KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 46,600 UP 450
LIG Nex1 91,700 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 32,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 UP 90
AMOREPACIFIC 122,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 13,850 UP 250
SK Innovation 175,500 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 30,050 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 600
Hansae 15,700 DN 100
Youngone Corp 47,400 DN 1,050
CSWIND 78,800 DN 300
GKL 16,400 DN 250
KOLON IND 46,300 DN 200
HanmiPharm 253,000 DN 4,500
SD Biosensor 32,650 UP 50
Meritz Financial 37,050 UP 1,050
BNK Financial Group 7,260 UP 70
emart 93,100 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,150 DN 600
PIAM 31,850 DN 850
HANJINKAL 39,950 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 86,500 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 49,250 UP 400
HL MANDO 47,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 903,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,700 UP 2,650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,370 DN 680
Netmarble 49,850 DN 1,750
KRAFTON 219,500 DN 8,500
HD HYUNDAI 64,700 UP 600
DB HiTek 45,950 DN 750
CJ 77,200 0
LX INT 40,950 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 13,700 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,745 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 UP 400
(END)
