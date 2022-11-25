2 S. Koreans, 17 Indonesians kidnapped by pirates in West Africa released unharmed: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans and 17 Indonesian sailors kidnapped on international waters in West Africa have been released unharmed, according to Seoul's foreign ministry officials Friday.
They said the sailors on board a 4,000-ton tanker, B Ocean, owned by South Korean shipping company SK Shipping Co. went missing at around 7 a.m. Thursday (Seoul time) when traveling in internationals waters 200 nautical miles south of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The two South Koreans were the captain and the ship's engineer.
An official said the sailors made contact with the company after being released at around 11:55 a.m. Friday. The pirates reportedly stole petroleum stored in the tanker and destroyed the ship's internal equipment.
According to officials, the ship is headed back to Abidjan. South Korea plans to ask an ally nation to escort the ship back to Abidjan.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources