S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 25, 2022
All News 16:31 November 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.755 3.788 -3.3
2-year TB 3.762 3.805 -4.3
3-year TB 3.644 3.689 -4.5
10-year TB 3.623 3.622 +0.1
2-year MSB 3.766 3.816 -5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 5.376 5.402 -2.6
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
