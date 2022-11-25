'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- "Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, judicial officials said Friday.
The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted the 78-year-old O without detention Thursday over an allegation that he inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017, the officials said.
The case dates back to December last year, when the alleged victim filed a complaint against O with police.
Police then closed the case without filing any charge against the actor in April but the prosecution later reopened the investigation at the request of the victim.
The actor reportedly denied the charges during the prosecution's investigation.
O won best TV supporting actor at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards for his role in "Squid Game."
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(World Cup) S. Korean fans descend on Qatar in black masks to cheer on Sonny, Taegeuk Warriors
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
HJ Shipbuilding wins 212 bln-won order for 4 Navy patrol boats
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Over 10,000 gather at Gwanghwamun to cheer for S. Korea
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources