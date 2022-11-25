'Decision to Leave' wins six trophies at Blue Dragon Awards
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Park Chan-wook's Cannes-winning romantic thriller "Decision to Leave" swept this year's Blue Dragon Awards, one of South Korea's top film honors, clinching six prizes on Friday.
The film won the awards for best film, best director, best screenplay and best music categories, while Tang Wei and Park Hae-il received the best actress and best actor prizes for the movie, respectively.
It is about a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her after days of a stakeout and interrogations. It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
"Decision to Leave" has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 94th Academy Awards slated for March.
Lee Jung-jae, Emmy-winning star of "Squid Game", won the best new director award for his directorial debut "Hunt."
