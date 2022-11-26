(World Cup) S. Korea looking to exploit Ghana defense in virtual must-win

Captain Son Heung-min, playing in a protective mask for the first time since suffering facial fractures on Nov. 1, just missed the net in late moments with his patented left-footed shot from the center of the box, and didn't seem entirely out of place. Forward Hwang Ui-jo airmailed a shot on an open look in the first half but otherwise didn't look all that dangerous. The only other forward on the team, Cho Gue-sung, substituted for Hwang in the 74th minute, and given Hwang's extended slump, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Cho gets the starting nod on Monday.