Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't ratchets up pressure against cargo truckers' strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP chair hits back at prosecutors' scrutiny into his bank account (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't considers ordering striking truckers to return to work (Donga Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike cripples logistics, product delivery (Segye Times)
-- Key suspects say DP leader had share in Daejang-dong development project (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls ordering striking truckers to return to work (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Single women's right to have children on their own (Hankyoreh)
-- Chance for World Cup round of 16 depends on match against Ghana (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate debt rate 4th highest in world (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor, SK On to build joint battery factory in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
