Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 26, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 08/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 11/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 12/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 09/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 15/08 Cloudy 0
Jeju 18/14 Cloudy 10
Daegu 15/07 Cloudy 0
Busan 19/12 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Suspect in notorious online sex abuse crime arrested in Australia
-
S. Korea, Canada to sign agreement on supply chains of key minerals
-
Yoon warns of using executive order to force striking truckers to return to work