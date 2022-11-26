Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 26, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 12/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 09/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 15/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/14 Cloudy 10

Daegu 15/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 19/12 Sunny 0

