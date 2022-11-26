(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
INCHEON, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Two teenage brothers have been found dead with their parents unconscious at their home in Incheon, police said Saturday.
A teacher at the school of the elder brother found the family at 11:41 a.m. Friday and reported to the police, according to the Incheon Seobu Police Station in the city, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul.
The police believe no foul play was involved. When fire workers arrived, all of them were lying in one room, in front of which signs of suicide were found, the police said.
A handwritten will was also found requesting their bodies be cremated without a funeral.
The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the parents in their 40s were sent to a nearby hospital and declared brain-dead later.
The parents were unemployed and suffered from financial trouble, the police said.
The teacher visited the home after the elder brother did not show up at a company where he had been receiving job training.
The police have requested autopsies on the bodies to determine the exact cause of death.
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Xi says he attaches great importance to China-N. Korea ties in letter to Kim: KCNA
-
Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
S. Korea, Canada to sign agreement on supply chains of key minerals