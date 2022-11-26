Chief of Yongsan Fire Station quizzed again over Itaewon crowd crush
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- A special police investigation team called in the chief of the Yongsan Fire Station for questioning on Saturday as part of its widening investigation into the bungled response to the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of the Yongsan Fire Station, appeared at the investigation team's office in Seoul's Mapo district earlier in the morning for his second interrogation in connection with the Oct. 29 incident that killed at least 158 people. He was first quizzed on Monday.
"I will sincerely respond to the investigation," he told reporters before entering the police building.
Choi has been booked on charges of professional negligence resulting in death for alleged lax emergency response to the deadly accident.
The focus of the investigation on Choi is on why he did not promptly issue emergency mobilization summons in response to the deadly accident and why a Halloween crowd response team from his fire station was out of reach on the night of the accident.
Saturday's questioning followed a police search of the National Fire Agency a day earlier on suspicion that it created false documents related to emergency rescue operations.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Suspect in notorious online sex abuse crime arrested in Australia
-
S. Korea, Canada to sign agreement on supply chains of key minerals
-
2 S. Koreans, 17 Indonesians kidnapped by pirates in West Africa released unharmed: ministry