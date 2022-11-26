(World Cup) Midfielder grateful for 2nd opportunity in big tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Even after missing out on his first FIFA World Cup appearance four years ago with an untimely injury, South Korean midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon never lost sight of his dreams.
And those dreams may just come true in Qatar, with Kwon having made South Korea's 26-man World Cup squad.
"I never stopped dreaming of playing in a World Cup someday, and I am thankful for this great opportunity to be here with the team," Kwon said at a press conference before a training session at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Saturday. "Now that our tournament is under way, I feel an even greater sense of responsibility. I think this will be an invaluable learning experience for me."
The 28-year-old did not play in South Korea's scoreless draw with Uruguay in their first Group H match Thursday. The crafty midfielder may get an opportunity against Ghana on Monday, when his playmaking abilities could come in handy.
"Ghana tend to give up a lot of space behind their fullbacks, and we have some fast wingers," Kwon said. "We also have guys who can penetrate that space or thread passes through those holes. It will be a match where we must exploit our opponents' weaknesses."
On the flip side, Kwon said South Korea must also be careful against aggressive and speedy Ghana attackers, saying they, too, are capable of getting into space behind defense.
Kwon added South Korean players have been inspired by recent successes of fellow Asian teams, highlighted by Saudi Arabia's 2-1 shocker over Argentina and Japan's 2-1 win over Germany.
"Since we are in the last group, we were able to watch Saudi Arabia and Japan play, and we could sense their determination and desperation," Kwon said. "And we can match their level of passion, and we showed that against Uruguay."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Xi says he attaches great importance to China-N. Korea ties in letter to Kim: KCNA
-
USFK to host regional U.S. Space Force command amid rising N. Korean ICBM threats
-
Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious