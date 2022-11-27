S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000; worries remain high on resurgence
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 50,000 on Sunday, but health authorities remained on edge over a possible spike in transmissions in the winter season.
The country reported 47,028 new COVID-19 infections, including 70 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,937,516, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
This marked the first time in six days that the daily cases have fallen below 50,000. The latest reading was down from the previous day's 52,788 but increased over 1,000 compared with a week earlier.
Daily cases tend to go down over weekends due to fewer coronavirus tests.
Health authorities are worrying that transmissions could be spiking in time for winter, bracing for the possibility of the daily infections spiking to as many as 200,000.
Concerns are growing, in particular, about senior citizens as they account for a large proportion of daily deaths from the coronavirus.
The KDCA reported 39 deaths from COVID-19, raising the total death toll to 30,369. Of the latest figure, 35 people, or nearly 90 percent, were aged 60 or older.
The number of critically ill patients came to 481, up three from the previous day, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
USFK to host regional U.S. Space Force command amid rising N. Korean ICBM threats
-
(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
Xi says he attaches great importance to China-N. Korea ties in letter to Kim: KCNA
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter