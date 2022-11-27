Experts worry about financial crisis due to spiking borrowing costs: BOK survey
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 60 percent of economic and financial experts worry that South Korea could face a financial crisis in the short term amid concerns that spiking borrowing costs could weigh on businesses and households, a central bank survey showed Sunday.
According to the survey that the Bank of Korea (BOK) conducted on 72 experts at home and abroad early this month, 58.3 percent said that chances are high or very high that a financial systemic crisis could take place "within a year."
The figure was up from 26.9 percent seen in a similar poll conducted in May.
Of risk factors, 27.8 percent, the largest of those polled, cited challenges confronting businesses when securing necessary funds amid rising borrowing costs.
It was followed by 16.7 percent who worried about a high level of household debt and growing debt-serving burden.
About 14 percent also cited the possibility of financial firms suffering their loans going bad, with 12.5 percent voicing concerns over a spike in market lending rates.
The BOK has hiked its policy rate by a combined 2.75 percentage point since August last year to bring inflation under control.
Banks have also raised lending rates that have made it harder for businesses and households to borrow or pay back debt.
As of end-September, outstanding household credit -- credit purchases and loans for households -- had reached 1,870.6 trillion won (US$1.37 trillion), up 2.2 trillion won from three months earlier, separate BOK data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
USFK to host regional U.S. Space Force command amid rising N. Korean ICBM threats