Helicopter crashes in Yangyang, casualties unconfirmed

All News 11:27 November 27, 2022

YANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter crashed in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang on Sunday, officials said. Casualties could not be immediately confirmed.

