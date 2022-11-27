Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Helicopter with 2 people on board crashes in Yangyang, casualties unconfirmed

All News 11:52 November 27, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

YANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A helicopter with two people aboard crashed near a Buddhist temple in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang on Sunday, officials said. Casualties could not be immediately confirmed.

The chopper crashed around 10:50 a.m. and smoke was rising from the scene.

Fire authorities said they plan to deploy two choppers and first responders to search for survivors.

