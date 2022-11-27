(4th LD) 5 people killed in helicopter crash in Yangyang
(ATTN: UPDATES with details; CHANGES photo)
YANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Five people were killed in a helicopter crash near a Buddhist temple in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang on Sunday, fire officials said.
Identification of the victims was under way, as officials had initially presumed only the two people on board -- a 71-year-old pilot and a 54-year-old mechanic -- had been killed.
The chopper, an S-58T on lease by the local governments of Yangyang, Sokcho and Goseong, crashed on a hill around 10:50 a.m. while surveying the area against forest fires, officials said.
The helicopter made by U.S. helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky was smashed into pieces and burst into flames, but the fire is unlikely to spread, as it has mostly been put out, they said.
"We can see that the two passengers were killed in the helicopter's body, but it's difficult to reach them because the fire is being put out and the possibility of additional explosions exists," said one fire official.
The fire authorities have deployed one chopper, 28 pieces of equipment and 114 personnel, including first responders, to the scene.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su indicted for alleged sexual misconduct
-
USFK to host regional U.S. Space Force command amid rising N. Korean ICBM threats