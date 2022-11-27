Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports additional bird flu case at duck farm

All News 15:03 November 27, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday confirmed an additional avian influenza case at a duck farm in the southern region of the country, officials said.

The case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) strain of H5N1 was found at the duck farm located in Goheung, a southern coastal town, some 470 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.

It brought to 22 the total number of AI cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.

Quarantine measures have been taken on the farm where some 26,000 ducks are being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation, they added.

Quarantine vehicles disinfect Samdong district in Ulju, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 21, 2022, after a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 of avian influenza was found from wild birds' excrement collected near the area. (Yonhap)

