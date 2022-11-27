(World Cup) Midfielder hopes to bring joy to S. Korean fans with victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom believes his team's spirited draw against favored Uruguay last week gave supporters back home hope.
In South Korea's second match against Ghana at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Hwang wants to do so much more.
"I think we gave our people hope with our performance in the first match," Hwang said Sunday at the prematch press conference at the Main Media Centre in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. South Korea will take on Ghana starting at 4 p.m. Monday at Education City Stadium, also in Al Rayyan. "This time, we would all like to make our fans happy with a better result."
South Korea held Uruguay goalless in what many hailed as a display of strong and stingy defense. Hwang said the match proved South Korea can be a competitive team at this level and the players have to keep that up against Ghana.
"We have to play our game and stick together for 90 minutes," Hwang said. "We have to capitalize on Ghana's weaknesses to create scoring chances. They have some speedy and physical players, but I think there are holes that we can exploit. We have to be efficient when we try to convert our opportunities."
Hwang said he doesn't feel much pressure of having to beat Ghana, a win that would push South Korea closer to the knockouts. He even quipped he felt even more nervous attending the official press conference than playing in his first World Cup match last week.
"I felt some nerves before the Uruguay match but once I reached the stadium, I was able to regain my composure and confidence," Hwang said. "I found my rhythm in that match. If we can all execute our game plan and show what we've been working on, we should have a great chance of winning this match."
South Korea will be compromised Monday, with winger Hwang Hee-chan out for the second straight match due to hamstring problems. Center back Kim Min-jae is a game time decision after suffering a right calf muscle injury against Uruguay. Head coach Paulo Bento said earlier Sunday he will have to check on Kim on Monday morning to see if he will be able to start against Ghana.
Hwang said he had faith in his teammates to pick up the slack for any absences.
"I am sure the guys who will take their spots will take care of business," Hwang said. "At the World Cup, it doesn't matter which club you play for. It's about making sacrifices for your country. Whoever plays, I know we'll be ready as a team."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
(5th LD) 5 people killed in helicopter crash in Yangyang
-
(3rd LD) 2 people presumed dead in helicopter crash in Yangyang