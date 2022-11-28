(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 28)

After the allegations proved false, Kim sent reporters a text message expressing "his deep regret to President Yoon Suk-yeol and other related persons." But he added that it is a lawmaker's duty to receive tip-offs and raise suspicions during a parliamentary inspection of the government and that if he went back to that time, he could not but ask the same questions again. This is justification of his act, disguised as apology, and a declaration that he would keep making groundless revelations. He is unashamed.