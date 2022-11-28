(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 28)

The DP also must reflect on the way it behaves. As the prosecution is investigating its leader Lee Jae-myung over a number of allegations against him, the entire party is bent on protecting him. The party is also engrossed with attacking the president, his wife and Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon. The DP went overboard when it excessively cut the government-proposed budget and instead allocated billions of dollars for its own agenda items. That's not how the system of checks and balances is supposed to work.