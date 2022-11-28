Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:08 November 28, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Labor union of truckers, gov't to enter negotiations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea ready for match against Ghana (Kookmin Daily)
-- Truckers' strike affects gas stations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Provincial governments search households facing financial crisis (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Following truckers, labor unions of subways, railways could stage walkouts (Segye Times)
-- Despite eased real estate regulations, housing prices fall for 10th consecutive week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Comprehensive real estate tax no longer for rich households (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ukrainian children under threat of gunfire: 'We write poems when we feel afraid' (Hankyoreh)
-- One month after Itaewon crowd crush, sorrow remains (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike has ripple effects across industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups grapple with tight labor regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North gives an honor to a launch platform (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim appears with daughter again, vows rapid nuclear buildup (Korea Herald)
-- Korean American seeks to represent voiceless (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!