Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 28, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/07 Rain 90

Incheon 17/09 Rain 90

Suwon 17/06 Rain 90

Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 80

Daejeon 20/04 Rain 70

Chuncheon 12/01 Rain 80

Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 70

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 70

Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 70

Jeju 24/16 Rain 70

Daegu 20/05 Sunny 80

Busan 22/14 Sunny 80

