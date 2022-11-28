Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
All News 10:04 November 28, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has given birth to a son, her management agency said Monday, eight months after marrying actor Hyun Bin.
Son delivered the baby Sunday and both of them are in good health, MSteam Entertainment said.
The celebrity couple, both aged 40, tied the knot in March and announced her pregnancy in June.
They co-starred in the 2018 film "The Negotiation" and "Crash Landing On You," cable TV channel tvN's 2019-20 global hit rom-com TV series.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
