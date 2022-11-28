The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 28, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.49 3.48
2-M 3.74 3.73
3-M 4.06 4.06
6-M 4.64 4.65
12-M 4.90 4.94
(END)
