DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) pressed President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday to fire the interior minister to hold him to account over the Itaewon crowd crush as the party mulls impeaching or passing a no-confidence motion against the embattled minister.
On Friday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun gave Yoon until Monday to sack Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to hold him responsible for the bungled government response to the tragedy that killed 158 people, saying the National Assembly will take action on its own if Yoon defies the demand.
The remark was seen as a threat to impeach or pass a no-confidence motion against Lee.
"Choose now between the people and Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min," Park said in a Supreme Council meeting, noting the deadline has arrived. "Stop testing the people's patience and immediately sack Minister Lee,"
Unless Yoon complies with the demand, the National Assembly will take action starting Tuesday, Park said.
Park's counterpart from the ruling People Power Party, Rep. Joo Ho-young, denounced the DP's demand as unreasonable, saying a parliamentary investigation the rival parties plan to conduct is aimed at determining who is responsible for the tragedy.
