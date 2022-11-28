Ruling party chief calls for tightening social safety net after deaths of struggling families
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party called Monday for tightening the social safety net in order to cover any blind spots in the wake of recent suicides by financially struggling families.
"We need to strengthen the social welfare net and minimize the blind spots. A march of horrible deaths should come to an end. That is the most important problem the political circle has to give answers to," Rep. Chung Jin-suk, the interim chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said in a party meeting.
Last week, a mother and her adult daughter were found dead in their rental home in western Seoul while apparently suffering from financial difficulties. Two teenage brothers were also found dead in suspected suicides amid financial difficulties.
Chung called for the swift passage of the national budget, saying the spending plan includes expanding the social welfare system.
"To look after people's livelihoods and protect the socially vulnerable class, we should swiftly pass next year's budget through the National Assembly's plenary session and execute it quickly," Chung said, noting more people will face financial problems next year due to the bad economy.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.6 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Opposition parties submit plan for parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(5th LD) 5 people killed in helicopter crash in Yangyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
(LEAD) Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter