Yoon to review order to force striking truckers to return to work
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will review an executive order to force striking truckers to return to work at a Cabinet meeting, a senior presidential official said Monday.
"(Yoon) will preside over a Cabinet meeting (Tuesday) to deliberate on the work resumption order for the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union," Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said in a statement.
-----------------
Yongsan Ward chief, ex-ranking intelligence officer summoned again over Itaewon crush probe
SEOUL -- Police brought in a Yongsan Ward chief and a former high-ranking intelligence officer for questioning on Monday for the second time as part of their ongoing investigation into the bungled response to the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, who oversees the Itaewon district, and Park Sung-min, a superintendent general, appeared before a special investigation team at a building in western Seoul separately as suspects.
-----------------
Gov't will invoke return-to-work order if truckers' strike causes serious crisis
SEOUL -- The government will invoke an executive order to force striking truckers to return to work in the event that their ongoing walkout poses a serious threat to the national economy, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Monday.
The remarks came as a strike by unionized truckers entered its fifth day Monday, demanding the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates, citing high fuel prices.
-----------------
Industry minister, BOK chief discuss economic situation
SEOUL -- Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang met with Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong on Monday and discussed the economic situation amid high inflation and interest rates, the industry ministry said.
During their first one-on-one meeting, the officials reviewed difficulties in the real economy weighed down by high prices, interest rates and the weak local currency, and agreed on close consultations to help overcome challenges, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to reduce bond issuance of state-run firms, stabilize market
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to reduce the issuance of bonds by state-run companies, the finance ministry said Monday, in line with the country's efforts to stabilize the bond market hit by uncertainties.
The plan was announced during an emergency meeting of economy-related ministers in Seoul earlier in the day, presided over by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 30,000 amid resurgence worries
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the government remains on alert over the virus's possible resurgence during the winter.
The country reported 22,327 new COVID-19 infections, including 53 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,959,843, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
S. Korea seeks to change dividend-linked rules to attract more foreign investment to stock market
SEOUL -- South Korea will push to change regulations in a way that would allow investors to know how much they would receive in dividends before buying stocks in a bid to attract more foreign investment in the local equity market, a senior official of the country's top financial regulator said Monday.
Under the current rules, listed companies determine who will receive dividends in late December first before setting the amount in March and then pay out dividends to investors in April the following year.
