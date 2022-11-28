Festivals Calendar - December 2022

The annual fireworks festival, the 17th edition this year, lights up the sky over Busan's Gwangalli Beach. The festival has grown from a small regional affair into one of country's major festivals, drawing visitors from across the nation and from outside of the country. This year's festival was originally scheduled for Nov. 5 but was indefinitely postponed, as the event fell during the national mourning period for the victims of the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood that killed at least 158 people on Oct. 29.