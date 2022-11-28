Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Festivals Calendar - December 2022

All News 14:00 November 28, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in December.

* Seoul Lantern Festival

When: Dec. 16-31

Where: Gwanghwamun Square

The Seoul Lantern Festival, which has been held every year at Cheonggyecheon, or Cheonggye Stream, in central Seoul, is one of the city's most famous annual nighttime festivals. The 14th edition of the festival will be held at Gwanghwamun Square to mark the reopening of the square in August after nearly two years of renovation.

The major landmark in the capital city will become an extravaganza of light with about 30,000 lanterns illuminating the winter nightscape.

For more information, call 02-3788-0856 or visit the website (http://www.seoullantern.com).

Colorful lanterns are displayed on Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul on Nov. 25, 2021, one day before the opening of the Seoul Lantern Festival. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

* Busan Fireworks Festival

When: Dec. 17

Where: Gwangalli Beach, Busan

The annual fireworks festival, the 17th edition this year, lights up the sky over Busan's Gwangalli Beach. The festival has grown from a small regional affair into one of country's major festivals, drawing visitors from across the nation and from outside of the country. This year's festival was originally scheduled for Nov. 5 but was indefinitely postponed, as the event fell during the national mourning period for the victims of the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood that killed at least 158 people on Oct. 29.

For more information, call 051-501-6051 or visit the website (http://www.bfo.or.kr).

A promotional poster for the 17th Busan Fireworks Festival captured from the homepage of the festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Busan International Art Fair

When: Dec. 1-5

Where: Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan

This year's 21st Busan International Art Fair (BIAF) in the South Korean port city of Busan, the only open art market in Asia, brings together some 3,000 artworks by 250 artists in South Korea and from across the world.

For more information, call 051-806-1004 or 051-803-8830, or visit the website (http://biaf.kr).

Visitors look at art pieces during the 2021 Busan International Art Fair (BIAF) in the southern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

* Seoul Independent Film Festival

When: Dec. 1-9

Where: CGV Apgujeong, Indie Space and Seoul Art Cinema theaters in Seoul

The Seoul Independent Film Festival (SIFF) is an annual competitive independent film festival dedicated to showcasing films of all genres and promoting films that challenge traditional mindsets and provide new perspectives. A total of 127 films will be screened during the nine-day festival, including dramas, documentaries, animations and experimental films.

For more information, call 02-362-9513 or visit the website (https://siff.kr).

A promotional poster for the 2022 Seoul Independent Film Festival set to open in Seoul on Dec. 1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Haeundae Lighting Festival

When: Nov. 18-Jan. 24

Where: Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square, Busan

The 9th Haeundae Lighting Festival is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan. This year's edition, under the theme "Again Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. Compared with last year, the festival period was doubled in length and public participation programs are being operated at a pre-pandemic level this year. For more information, call 051-749-4061~4 or visit the website (http://www.haeundae.go.kr).

A picture taken Nov. 20, 2022, shows people attending the Haeundae Lighting Festival held at Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

* Seongsan Sunrise Festival

When: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Where: Villages and coastal areas surrounding Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak), Jeju Island

Festivals to greet the first sunrise of the new year will be held across the nation from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. For the breathtaking sunrise from a peak that is one of Jeju's must-see attractions, the annual Seongsan Sunrise Festival on the southern resort island of Jeju is one of the sunrise festivals most worth experiencing.

The festival peaks as spectators watch the rising of the sun on Jan. 1, and includes performances and an event where participants record their New Year's wishes.

For more information, call 064-760-4282 or visit (https://www.sunrisefestival.kr).

This image of the Seongsan Sunrise Festival was captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#December 2022 #festivals calendar
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!