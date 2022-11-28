N. Korea shows no signs of imminent nuclear test ahead of major anniversary: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- There is no indication of an imminent nuclear test by North Korea, which commemorates the anniversary this week of declaring the completion of its "state nuclear force," according to South Korea's unification ministry Monday.
The outside world has been closely monitoring the secretive regime's move ahead of the anniversary marking the proclamation on Nov. 29, 2017, in the wake of the first test-firing of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), less than three months after its sixth nuclear test.
Some observers raised the possibility that Pyongyang may carry out another underground nuclear test on the occasion of the anniversary.
"On nuclear testing, there are no signs indicating the test is imminent, but we believe North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time if Chairman Kim Jong-un decides to do so," he added. "Cho Joong-hoon, the ministry's spokesperson, said at a press briefing, referring to the country's leader."
North Korea's state media outlets stayed mum about the anniversary as of Monday morning amid growing concerns Pyongyang may conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test in the near future.
Earlier this month, the North launched a Hwasong-17 ICBM, seen as being capable of reaching the entire U.S. mainland. It landed in the East Sea, and the North announced that the test was successful.
