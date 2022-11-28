KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 56,900 DN 800
SLCORP 27,650 DN 700
Meritz Insurance 43,450 DN 950
CJ LOGISTICS 91,400 DN 900
HITEJINRO 25,700 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,700 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 36,300 DN 250
LX INT 39,650 DN 1,300
Hyundai M&F INS 29,450 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 1,695 DN 50
CJ 75,500 DN 1,700
DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 250
Hanwha 28,300 0
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,050 DN 500
Kogas 34,150 DN 750
DB HiTek 45,700 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,500 UP 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,100 DN 600
KIH 56,500 DN 800
NCsoft 453,000 0
HDSINFRA 8,410 UP 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,200 DN 100
COSMAX 57,600 DN 1,100
Celltrion 173,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,700 DN 500
DWEC 4,900 0
LGELECTRONICS 93,200 UP 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,350 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,800 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 2,960 DN 75
SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 DN 2,500
KIWOOM 89,500 DN 1,800
KEPCO KPS 34,200 DN 550
LG H&H 617,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 719,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 61,100 DN 2,000
