KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DSME 18,900 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,200 DN 650
GS 46,200 DN 400
LIG Nex1 90,900 DN 800
Fila Holdings 32,900 UP 50
SK Innovation 174,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,850 DN 1,450
AMOREPACIFIC 124,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,405 UP 25
AmoreG 32,750 UP 1,950
HyundaiMtr 167,500 UP 1,500
Daewoong 19,800 DN 200
TaekwangInd 734,000 DN 11,000
KCC 237,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 72,200 UP 100
Hansae 15,350 DN 350
Youngone Corp 47,550 UP 150
CSWIND 77,100 DN 1,700
GKL 16,450 UP 50
KOLON IND 44,700 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 252,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 32,450 DN 200
Meritz Financial 35,600 DN 1,450
BNK Financial Group 7,200 DN 60
emart 91,200 DN 1,900
POONGSAN 30,400 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 49,300 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 50 DN200
MERITZ SECU 5,580 DN 70
HtlShilla 70,400 0
Hanmi Science 30,900 DN 150
SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 45,850 UP 1,050
F&F 143,000 DN 3,000
KSOE 76,000 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,400 DN 1,200
MS IND 17,200 DN 350
OCI 95,000 DN 2,700
LS ELECTRIC 59,800 DN 200
(MORE)
-
