KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 646,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 83,800 DN 6,100
SKNetworks 4,165 UP 15
ORION Holdings 15,050 DN 100
Daesang 21,000 DN 100
DWS 52,600 UP 4,750
SSANGYONGCNE 5,980 DN 30
KAL 24,550 DN 500
LG Corp. 84,100 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 221,500 DN 2,000
Boryung 10,500 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,800 DN 600
Shinsegae 206,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 321,500 UP 500
SGBC 45,000 DN 550
Hyosung 74,300 DN 100
LOTTE 31,800 DN 50
GCH Corp 16,750 DN 450
LotteChilsung 156,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,820 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 294,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 59,300 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 60,100 DN 900
NHIS 9,380 DN 160
LS 74,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 DN1500
GC Corp 131,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 23,550 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 160,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 DN 120
SKC 109,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 29,100 DN 600
Ottogi 450,500 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 34,400 UP 1,800
S-Oil 84,300 DN 3,400
LG Innotek 304,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS member RM's solo debut album to be led by 'Wild Flower Play'
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.6 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD Yoon asks Elon Musk to build EV plant in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
-
Crowd crush victims' families demand punishment of those responsible
-
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
-
(LEAD) Seoul city approves World Cup mass cheering
-
(2nd LD) Rival parties agree to conduct parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin to enter front-line boot camp next month: sources
-
(5th LD) 5 people killed in helicopter crash in Yangyang
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
-
Gov't will invoke return-to-work order if truckers' strike causes serious crisis