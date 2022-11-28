KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HMM 21,350 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 59,700 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 146,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 208,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,500 0
S-1 63,400 DN 1,300
ZINUS 31,600 0
Hanchem 205,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO 20,000 DN 150
SamsungSecu 34,600 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 8,860 DN 360
SKTelecom 49,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 29,300 DN 250
Hanon Systems 8,580 DN 20
SK 210,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 22,000 DN 1,000
Handsome 25,900 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,000 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 11,700 DN 150
COWAY 56,200 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,100 DN 2,500
IBK 10,950 DN 100
DONGSUH 21,350 DN 200
SamsungEng 24,650 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 0
PanOcean 5,220 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,800 DN 350
KT 37,150 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23950 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 10,500 DN 450
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,700 DN 100
KT&G 95,700 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 16,550 DN 400
Doosanfc 34,700 DN 1,100
LG Display 14,650 0
Kangwonland 24,000 DN 100
NAVER 180,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 54,600 DN 1,500
