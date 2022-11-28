KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 UP 100
KIA CORP. 65,400 0
DOOSAN 97,700 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 39,400 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,550 UP 750
DL 70,100 0
SK hynix 83,100 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 752,000 DN 19,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,500 DN 200
ORION 112,000 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 DN 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,400 DN 200
BGF Retail 200,000 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 91,500 UP 200
HDC-OP 11,050 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 347,000 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 392,000 DN 10,000
HANILCMT 12,200 UP 150
SKBS 79,800 DN 1,800
PIAM 31,100 DN 750
HANJINKAL 39,500 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 DN 2,400
DoubleUGames 49,300 UP 50
HL MANDO 47,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 885,000 DN 18,000
KOLMAR KOREA 37,900 DN 250
Doosan Bobcat 40,400 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,240 DN 130
Netmarble 48,550 DN 1,300
KRAFTON 217,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 DN 300
KakaoBank 25,000 DN 1,400
HYBE 138,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 66,000 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 562,000 DN 9,000
DL E&C 40,050 DN 650
kakaopay 53,700 DN 2,900
K Car 13,050 UP 100
SKSQUARE 36,450 DN 650
DongwonInd 48,100 DN 900
