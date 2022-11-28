S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 28, 2022
All News 16:39 November 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.748 3.755 -0.7
2-year TB 3.805 3.762 +4.3
3-year TB 3.669 3.644 +2.5
10-year TB 3.606 3.623 -1.7
2-year MSB 3.795 3.766 +2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 5.405 5.376 +2.9
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
