(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender Kim Min-jae to start vs. Ghana
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Injured South Korean defender Kim Min-jae will start against Ghana on Monday in the teams' second Group H match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Kim will play through a right calf muscle injury at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, against 61st-ranked Ghana.
Kim picked up the injury during South Korea's goalless draw with Uruguay last Thursday. He missed training sessions the next two days, and returned for some light cardio workout Saturday.
Head coach Paulo Bento said at his prematch press conference on Sunday that he would have to check Kim's condition Monday morning before deciding on the player's availability.
South Korea, world No. 28, have never won their second match at a World Cup, with four draws and six losses in 10 previous tries.
There will be three new players Monday compared to the starting XI against Uruguay. Cho Gue-sung will get his first World Cup start at forward over Hwang Ui-jo. Kwon Chang-hoon and Jeong Woo-yeong will be the attacking midfielders, replacing Na Sang-ho and Lee Jae-sung. Kwon and Jeong will join captain Son Heung-min, back in the lineup wearing a protective mask over his surgically repaired face.
The four defenders are the same as last week, with Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae and Kim Moon-hwan lining up from left to right.
Hwang In-beom and Jung Woo-young will once again man midfield, and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu will make his second straight start in net.
Ghana also inserted three new players into the lineup compared to the one that started their 3-2 loss to Portugal last Thursday.
One of the new faces is forward Jordan Ayew, who will start alongside his brother and team captain, Andre Ayew.
South Korea: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu (1)
Defenders: Kim Jin-su (3), Kim Min-jae (4), Kim Moon-hwan (15), Kim Young-gwon (19)
Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (5), Hwang In-beom (6), Son Heung-min (7, captain), Kwon Chang-hoon (22), Jeong Woo-yeong (25)
Forwards: Cho Gue-sung (9)
Head coach: Paulo Bento
Ghana: 4-1-2-3
Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (1)
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (2), Mohammed Salisu (4), Gideon Mensah (14), Daniel Amartey (18)
Midfielders: Thomas Partey (5), Mohammed Kudus (20), Salis Abdul Samed (21)
Forwards: Jordan Ayew (9), Andre Ayew (10, captain), Inaki Williams (19)
Head coach: Otto Addo
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
