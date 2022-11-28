Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Salisu scores for Ghana vs. S. Korea

All News 22:27 November 28, 2022

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea 0, Ghana 1 (Mohammed Salisu 24)
(END)

Keywords
#FIFA World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!